Didi Hamann says he believes “something wasn’t right” with Ireland vs Portugal referee

Didi Hamann has said that he believes “something wasn’t right” with the referee during Ireland’s defeat to Portugal on Wednesday night.

The former German international said in 35 years of watching football, he never got the feeling that something “wasn’t right”, but that he feels there was during Wednesday night’s game.

Portugal 1-0 Ireland

Slovenian referee Matej Jug awarded Portugal a penalty in the first couple of minutes, and completely ignored Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly lashing out at Dara O’Shea amidst the protests.

Throughout the game then, he ignored two Irish shouts for a penalty after Aaron Connolly went down under contact in the box, and awarded over a minute’s extra-time, which Ronaldo scored the winner in.

Hamann, responding to a tweet from Miguel Delaney who was also complaining about the ref’s performance, wrote: “In 35 years playing or watching football I never had the feeling that something wasn’t right. Yesterday I did for the 1st time. He played one minute over added time in 1st half and for no reason well past in the 2nd which cost Ireland a point, on top of a dozen dubious calls.”

Many online were also extremely disappointed that the referee smiled as he booked Ronaldo for taking his jersey off, after he scored the winner.

Didi Hamann hits out at Matej Jug

Doing punditry on RTÉ after the game, Hamann said: “I’ve rarely been as deflated as I am now after watching a game.

“The lads didn’t deserve to lose. There was no reason whatsoever to go past the five minutes. Hendrick makes a clearance bang on five minutes, and the ball goes back. I think the game should have finished then.

“It’s just heartbreaking.”

🇵🇹 2-1 🇮🇪

Liam Brady: "What a shame for the Irish team. They very nearly pulled off a result that would have kept us going in the World Cup."

You can read our player ratings from the eventful night in Faro here.

