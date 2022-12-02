Didi Hamann tears into Germany’s World Cup performances

No punches pulled here, as he said the manager should be sacked.

Didi Hamann has torn into Germany’s World Cup performances following their shock exit from the tournament on Thursday night.

Germany exited the tournament despite their win over Costa Rica, with the damage mostly done when they lost 2-1 to Japan in their opening game.

The side bounced back well with a decent 1-1 draw against a Spain team that looks incredibly well-coached, and finished the group on four points.

This wasn’t enough, as Japan topped the difficult group on six points, while Spain advanced thanks to their excellent goal difference.

Speaking to RTE after the game, Hamann said that Germany manager Hansi Flick should be sacked.

Didi Hamann on German World Cup exit

He said: “I don’t think we will go into our home Euros in two years time with him in charge. The performances were too bad to be true.

“We played one half-decent game against Spain, in a game where we could react. We didn’t have to be proactive. In the two games we had to be proactive, we folded.

“Today we played a team that didn’t look like a team in the first two games, and we made them look like a proper football team.

“They played brilliant football Costa Rica, they scored two goals and probably could have had one or two more.. Over the three games it was shambolic. The way we presented German football… We got four points in a group with Japan and Costa Rica.

“We did not deserve to go into the knockout stages.”

Japan will now take on Croatia in their first knockout stage game, while Spain will be on a favourable side of the draw after they finished second, with Morocco awaiting them.

