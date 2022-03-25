Didi Hamann mocks England Euro 2020 campaign following Italy vs Macedonia

Someone had to say it…

Didi Hamann has wasted no time in mocking England’s Euro 2020 campaign, following Italy’s shocking defeat at home to Macedonia on Thursday night.

Italy lost thanks to an injury-time winner for Macedonia, meaning the reigning European champions will not be in attendance at the Qatar World Cup this year.

Manager Roberto Mancini seemed heartbroken after the game, and took the blame for the defeat, insisting that this Italian squad has a “great future”.

Mancini discussed the “beautiful joy” that Italy enjoyed during the summer, while Hamann has questioned just how strong this team actually is.

After the game, he took to Twitter to criticise England’s response to losing the final against Italy and questioned whether or not it should be deemed a successful campaign.

Didi Hamann on England

He wrote: “After seeing what happened to Italy last night I wonder whether last year’s runner up spot is still deemed a success for England. Golden opportunity missed but still, OBE‘s given out like smarties.”

After seeing what happened to Italy last night I wonder whether last years runner up spot is still deemed a success for England. Golden opportunity missed but still OBE‘s given out like smarties — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) March 25, 2022

This is of course a reference to the fact that England lost to Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020, after taking an early lead in the game through Luke Shaw.

Didi Hamann on England

Many in the past have criticised England’s performances in the tournament, with Gareth Bale one of many to say that it was their best chance at winning an international competition, given the advantages they had.

Speaking back in September, Bale made a comment implying every major football match is in Wembley, given England only played one game away from home throughout all of Euro 2020.

Bale’s comments even further into perspective, England’s semi-final opponents Denmark had a nine and a half hour flight to Baku for their quarter-final.

As a result, they travelled for almost a full day ahead of playing England in the semi-finals, who had hardly travelled at any point throughout the competition.

Hamann’s comments have not gone down too well with English fans on social media, who have questioned whether anyone actually felt the tournament was a success.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: didi hamann, England