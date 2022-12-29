Didi Hamann makes interesting Cody Gakpo comparison

One for the Newcastle fans…

Didi Hamann has made an interesting comparison between Liverpool’s new signing Cody Gakpo and Newcastle midfielder Joelinton.

Liverpool announced the signing of Gakpo on Wednesday night, much to the excitement of their fans, considering the links between the two clubs only began around 48 hours previously.

Hamann has implied that Gakpo will play quite deep for Liverpool, and that they have needed a “Joelinton” type player at the club over the past few years.

He said: “They are always a threat from set-pieces and that will be strengthened with his size and physicality. And in midfield, at times I feel they lack a bit of physicality.

“They don’t have a player who has the physicality that he has got. I always look at Joelinton as a player in the mould Liverpool needed because he can drive from midfield, he can head the ball, very good technically, and he has got a bit of pace about him as well.

“He is a great addition and I hope we see a lot of him in the next few weeks and months.”

Cody Gakpo to Liverpool

“I feel really good, I'm really excited to be here. I'm looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club." Watch Cody Gakpo’s first interview exclusively on @LFCTV GO ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2022

Speaking after his arrival at the club, manager Jurgen Klopp did drop a hint or two about where Gakpo might fit into the team.

He said: “There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience.

“He was the captain of PSV, he was the Player of the Year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

“So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.

“Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: didi hamann, Liverpool