Derry City win FAI Cup Final clash vs Shelbourne

A comprehensive victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Derry City were crowned FAI Cup winners on Sunday afternoon at the Aviva Stadium, with an emphatic victory over Shelbourne.

The trophy will head to Brandywell for the sixth time, as Derry ran out 4-0 winners on the day.

Derry have won it twice this century, most recently in 2012, with manager Ruaidhri Higgins coming on as a substitute in that game.

This win will mean even more to him, as they completely dominated Shels on the day.

Jamie McGonigle scored the first goal of the day, after a gorgeous long ball from Patrick McEleney – who was playing in his eighth FAI Cup final.

Derry City win FAI Cup Final

McGonigle slotted the ball calmly into the corner, leaving goalkeeper Brendan Clarke with little or no chance of saving it.

Shels grew into the game from there, making some decent progress up the pitch, but Derry’s class showed when it mattered, with Cameron McJannet making it 2-0 in the 35th minute.

GOAL – DERRY CITY – 35' Cameron McJannett reacts quickest to double The Candystripes' lead against Shelbourne ⌨️ Updates: https://t.co/1MtRvQr9R2 📺 Watch: https://t.co/lLKXNhKPkF #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/F8tALQpdS8 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 13, 2022

Damien Duff had his work cut out for himself at half-time as he needed to get his side up to the speed of the game, and he seemingly did just that, as Shels came out of the blocks fast in the second-half.

This didn’t last long though, as Higgins’ side showed their class and composure in taking the sting out of the game when they had to, and turning up the intensity when Shels dropped off.

McJannet scored his second goal of the day, with the ball bouncing in off the crossbar after it jumped off his thigh.

Moments later, Michael Duffy went on a trademark run before he smashed the ball off the crossbar with a rocket of an effort, with Derry showing that there really is a gulf in class between the two sides.

From there, Derry remained in complete control, with the fans in the Aviva absolutely loving the occasion.

A late penalty converted by Jordan McEneff made it the biggest winning margin in FAI Cup Final history.

The trophy is heading to the Brandywell!

