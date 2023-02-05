Derby County’s Irish players score every goal in 5-0 win

An incredible stat from Saturday’s football.

Derby County took on Morecambe in League One on Saturday, and won very comfortably in a game that finished 5-0.

It could have been more on the day, with Derby by far the better team, but it was the nationality of the goalscorers that caught the eye.

All five goals were scored by Irish footballers, with David McGoldrick bagging a hat-trick, James Collins getting the next and Jason Knight bagging the fifth.

The win leaves Derby County in fourth place in League One, after they were relegated from the Championship last season after a hefty points deduction.

This means that Derby really do have a squad that should be playing in the Championship, and anything less than promotion will be seen as a failure this season.

Bringing in McGoldrick from Sheffield United was a very smart piece of business, with Saturday resulting in the former Ireland international scoring his third hat-trick of the season for the Rams.

Derby County’s Irish stars

They also signed experienced Irishman Conor Hourihane, who has been excellent all season, chipping in with the odd goal here and there.

From an Irish perspective, they also employ young Irish defender Eiran Cashin, who has impressed on international duty for Jim Crawford’s Under 21s in the past, and is a very highly rated central defender.

But perhaps the most interesting player at Derby this season is Knight, who scored the fifth goal on the day against Morecambe.

There was interest from the Bundesliga in Knight during the summer, while Leeds were also keen on signing the youngster, though he has not been in the headlines much over the past few months.

At the start of the season he was being played out of position, but he still didn’t put a foot wrong, and him being on the scoresheet will be music to the ears of Stephen Kenny ahead of Ireland’s big game against France next month.

