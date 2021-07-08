Denmark manager feels England penalty should not have stood

“I know it sounds weird right now but I cannot help having these feelings.”

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has said that England’s decisive penalty should not have stood.

England defeated Denmark 2-1 after extra-time on Wednesday night, thanks to a Harry Kane rebound from a penalty that was saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

While many felt like the contact made on Raheem Sterling was minimal, the Denmark manager was more annoyed with the fact two balls were on the pitch in the lead up to the incident.

Kasper Hjulmand on England penalty

Speaking after his side’s elimination, Hjulmand said: “It was a penalty which should not have been a penalty. It is something which annoys me right now. We are very disappointed.

“You cannot pass by the ball on the pitch which has so much influence on the game.

“I know it sounds weird right now but I cannot help having these feelings. One thing is to lose a game, it happens, but losing this way is disappointing because these guys have fought a lot.”

He continued: “It feels bitter but we have to digest this before we can discuss these feelings. It’s a bitter way to leave the tournament.

“The way we lost makes it harder to understand why we lost. I have to be careful with what I say. We have an amazing group and we definitely can do something great again.

“Maybe it is easier for me to say how I feel in a few days.”

On RTÉ, Didi Hamann said that the penalty was “as as blatant a mistake as you will see”, while Kevin Doyle felt as though there was enough contact in the box for the referee to point to the spot.

To further add to the controversy, Uefa have charged England for the use of laser pointers on Kasper Schmeichel and other Denmark players throughout the game, but specifically as Kane took his penalty.

