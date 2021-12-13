Dele Alli to leave Spurs in January

His time has come.

Dele Alli has been told that he will be allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Initial reports suggest that the club’s preference will be to let him go on loan, but as he is not believed to be part of Antonio Conte’s plans, a permanent move could also work out.

The Athletic have reported that chairman Daniel Levy is said to be happy to let a player who was once one of his most prized possessions to leave the club.

Dele Alli to leave Spurs

The attacking midfielder seemed to have turned a corner at the start of the season, with Nuno Espirito Santo giving him the gametime he was not getting under Jose Mourinho.

However Nuno’s time at the club didn’t last, nor did Dele’s time on the pitch.

Conte replaced Nuno, and has only used the former England star as an option off the bench for the most part since he joined the club.

Dele’s only Premier League appearance under Conte so far came late in the home win over Leeds in November, and his single start was against Slovenian side Mura in the Europa Conference League, which ended in a humiliating defeat.

Dele Alli’s next club

Mauricio Pochettino can consider himself largely responsible for Dele’s incredible performances at Spurs once upon a time, and he clearly believes he can get the best out of the player again.

He tried to bring the 25-year-old to PSG in the past, but the move was blocked by PSG.

However if Levy and Conte are both willing to let him go, the move to France could suit all parties.

However, if Dele is looking to stay closer to home, there are plenty of Premier League teams who could do with his creativity in their team.

Perhaps he could fill the void left by Jesse Lingard at West Ham, or help push Everton up the table.

