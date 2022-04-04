Former Liverpool defender goes on Dele Alli Everton rant

“This is bizarre for me. That’s a huge problem.”

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has made it clear that he is not happy Dele Alli signed for Everton.

Everton suffered a 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, thanks to goals from Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen for David Moyes’ side.

Before the game, Donny van de Beek (who was due to start), pulled up with an injury in the warmup. As a result, Mason Holgate, a defender, was selected to play in midfield instead.

Warnock is among many who questioned why Everton opted to play a defender instead of Dele, when he and van de Beek are of a similar profile.

Dele was instead an unused substitute, something which Warnock does not understand.

Stephen Warnock on Dele Alli

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Monday morning, he said: “What is Dele Alli doing at that football club?”

“What’s Dele Alli thinking, stood on the sidelines? What must he be doing in training to not be getting a place in that team, whether it’s attitude, whether it’s fitness, whether it’s confidence, as an Everton fan, I’d be asking why you’re playing Holgate in midfield?

“This is bizarre for me. That’s a huge problem.”

Dele Alli at Everton

Dele is yet to start a game at Everton since he joined at the end of January, and now will find himself under great pressure whenever he is given a start.

For example, Everton take on Burnley on a Wednesday in a must-win game, that could leave them as favourites to be relegated if they lose.

Dele not having started for the club so far, and then being thrown in the deep end for a game against Burnley, could be a disaster for his confidence.

Time will tell if he has any impact throughout the remainder of the season.

