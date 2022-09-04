Declan Rice fumes over “ridiculous” VAR call against Chelsea

His side were very hard done by…

Declan Rice was one of many to publicly complain about a controversial VAR call from West Ham’s defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

West Ham appeared to have made the game 2-2 with just minutes left on the clock, but the goal was ruled out due to an alleged foul from Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy.

The referee looked at the VAR monitor, and saw what appeared to most like Mendy colliding with Bowen, and not the other way around.

But the decision he came to was to disallow the goal, and Chelsea took all three points home.

Tweeting after the game, Rice referred to the refereeing decision as a “shambles”.

Declan Rice on VAR call vs Chelsea

He wrote: “That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles…”

In a follow up tweet, Rice went on to say: “Can’t believe the referee has even been asked to go take a look at the monitor! Cannot see how they’ve come to that decision.”

That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles 😂 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) September 3, 2022

He then went on to apologise for voicing his frustration, saying: “Sorry for the frustration but there is just so much at stake! To have that go against you in the 90th minute is gutting! Onto the next one we go.”

Michail Antonio weighed in on the situation too, writing: “You put your all in on the pitch, and for it to be decided like that, just doesn’t feel right.”

You put your all in on the pitch, and for it to be decided like that, just doesn’t feel right pic.twitter.com/5HTccnFcWo — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) September 3, 2022

Meanwhile, West Ham manager David Moyes went the more official route, using his post-match press conference as an avenue to complain about the incident.

“It is a scandalous decision, absolutely rotten from one of the supposedly elite referees,” Moyes told Sky Sports. “It doesn’t say much about whoever sent him over from VAR as well. It is an unbelievable decision against us.

“Today there is no excuse for that not to be a goal, none whatsoever. The sad thing is that this is the level of our elite refereeing at the moment.

Thomas Tuchel on the other hand, is one of the few people to come out and say that he believes it was a clear foul on Mendy.

Read next: Chelsea left to regret one major transfer decision

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Declan Rice