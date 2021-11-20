Joe Cole compares Declan Rice to Liverpool legend

Is this praise really justified?

Joe Cole has compared West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Rice has performed really well this season, and has been crucial to their early success both domestically and in the Europa League.

West Ham are currently third in the league, and are already through to the knockout stage in Europe, with Rice being at the heart of the London club’s midfield.

At just 22, it’s clear to see why a number of teams are after the England international.

Joe Cole on Declan Rice

Speaking on Friday, Cole said on talkSPORT: “I’ve watched Declan develop over the years. He’s a little bit like – and I don’t want to put this kind of pressure on him – but he’s a little bit like how Stevie G (Gerrard) developed at Liverpool, where he just kept adding things to his game and adding things, and adding things.

“Declan’s added goals to his game now with breaking from midfield with that power, and he’s hitting the target and scoring goals.

“The sky is the limit for the lad – he really is a top, top player.”

This praise came after Glen Hoddle referred to Rice as the best player in the league, while John Terry tweeted that he is the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Decland Rice is the best in his position in world football. What a player @_DeclanRice 💙 https://t.co/APf9PNJ7sJ — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) November 7, 2021

Declan Rice’s transfer saga

Rice is admired by a number of the biggest clubs in the country, including Chelsea and Manchester United, both of whom were reported to be interested in him during the summer.

Chelsea looks the more likely destination for the midfielder, due to his close friendship with Mason Mount, and the way in which Thomas Tuchel’s team sets up.

While he would be a brilliant signing for United as well, as it stands he would be unlikely to go to Manchester, given the lack of order currently at the club.

However, if he is to be bought, he certainly won’t be cheap, as manager David Moyes recently said that £100 million wouldn’t be enough to get him to leave West Ham.

