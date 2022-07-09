Former England manager says Declan Rice is better than Roy Keane

Now there’s a hot take.

Former England manager Stuart Pearce has made the bold claim that Declan Rice is better than Roy Keane was at the same age.

Pearce, who has worked closely with Rice at West Ham, and with Keane at Nottingham Forest, reckons that it’s the England international who has more in the locker.

At 23, Rice may be beginning to look elsewhere, as it feels as though West Ham will struggle to eclipse what they did last season, and it’s no secret that a number of top clubs want to sign the defensive midfielder.

Chelsea and Manchester United both want to bring him in, but Pearce said that there is no chance he is leaving this summer.

Stuart Pearce on Declan Rice

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “If you’re talking [Kalvin] Phillips going for £45m and [Raheem] Sterling going for £45m, what are West Ham going to do with £45m?

“It’s a waste of time. An absolute waste of time.

“David [Moyes] has been adamant and the board have been adamant that Declan is going nowhere and David is going to build a team around him.

“He is so crucial. I have loved the last two years working with the kid. Watching him play, watching him flourish, captaining the team.

“He’s integral for England now, really integral. You take him out of that midfield, as we saw in the Hungary game.”

Stuart Pearce on Declan Rice vs Roy Keane

He continued: “There is not a chance he is leaving. Man United want to build their team around him. Various other teams in this country want to build their team around him.

“I was fortunate enough to play with Roy Keane at Nottingham Forest. He was an outstanding talent when he arrived.

“I think at the same age, and I’m rolling the clock back two years for Dec, I would say he is slightly ahead of Roy.

“Now, Roy went on to bigger things than Declan has achieved at this moment in time. Declan’s ability, his recovering tackles are sensational. Players think they have room when he’s five years away but he covers that ground with a burst.”

