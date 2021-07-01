Declan Rice rejects West Ham contract offer amid interest from Champions League clubs

He sounds like he’s up for moving to a different team.

Declan Rice has rejected a new contract offer from West Ham amid interest from a number of Champions League clubs.

The West Ham talisman has said that he wants to be informed of any bids amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Guardian is reporting that Rice’s main priority is playing Champions League football next season, and not Europa League football with his current club.

Declan Rice eyeing move away from West Ham

Chelsea appear to be the most interested in signing the defensive midfielder. Rice was released by the London club when he was 14, but he has remained close friends with Chelsea star Mason Mount ever since, and would surely enjoy reuniting with him while playing for the Champions League winners.

Despite the interest mounting from some of England’s biggest clubs, Rice has a further three years on his contract with an option for another season and West Ham are determined not to sell their academy graduate.

No official bids have yet been submitted for Rice, though by the sounds of it we haven’t heard the last of this potential move.

Rice’s switch from Ireland to England

Rice played three games at senior level for the Republic of Ireland, but said that he made the decision to declare for England watching the 2018 World Cup when he was in Dubai.

He said: “There was a massive football fan zone with a massive dome and it was crazy. It was mental.

“I remember watching the Panama game, the Tunisia game, the Sweden game. It was incredible.

“The singing before the game, the national anthem. Just being a part of it. I was a fan for that tournament. So, to be part of this tournament is unbelievable.”

Rice has been a key part of England’s Euro 2020 success so far, starting every single game for Gareth Southgate’s men.

