Trevor Sinclair says two West Ham players “walk” into Man United team

Trevor Sinclair has said that two West Ham players would “walk” into the Manchester United team, ahead of the two sides’ game against each other this weekend.

Sinclair said that both Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek would both walk into United’s team and that he feels none of the defensive midfielders that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has at his disposal would start for West Ham.

Speaking ahead of the game on Sunday, Sinclair said that West Ham’s midfield duo are “as good as you’re going to get” in the league at the moment.

Trevor Sinclair on Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek

He said: “I’ve said it last season, we were talking about this exact fixture, and I said Declan Rice and (Tomas) Soucek would walk into the Manchester United team.

“I don’t think their two or three holding midfielders would walk into the West Ham’s team.

“I think they are probably as good as you’re going to get in the Premier League at the moment.

“Soucek brings his unique running power, he’s a real boss in both boxes, and Rice, with his composure and ability to run the game at the back, is absolutely brilliant.

“The shape and the chemistry all over the pitch, everyone looks like they are enjoying playing for Moyes.”

Declan Rice to Manchester United

While Sinclair believes that Rice would walk into United’s team, it appears as though many at the Manchester club are in agreement.

The club are said to be seriously interested in signing the England international, and are reportedly planning a move for him for next summer.

Rice is said to be open to a move to a “bigger” club, though West Ham were not willing to sell him this summer, and allegedly will not accept less than £100 million for him.

