Manchester United losing interest in Declan Rice

The latest reports suggest United are willing to look elsewhere.

Manchester United are said to be losing interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, with his price tag seemingly becoming too big of an issue for a deal to be worked out between both clubs.

ESPN have reported that United’s scouts have been instructed to identify alternative options to Rice, as he will cost more than the Manchester club are willing to pay.

Manchester United to look elsewhere for holding midfielder

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be a big fan of Rice, United’s recruitment team is apparently “yet to be convinced” the former Ireland international possesses the qualities to help them win them the league.

As of now, United’s holding midfield options are Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic, with many also hoping that Donny van de Beek would be given a chance in the #6 position.

Fred appears to be Solskjaer’s first choice, though this may be due to McTominay struggling with an injury so far this season.

Matic is also tasked with playing a number of games, though it seems as though his current fitness levels will not allow him to be a regular starter in the midfield.

Roy Keane on Declan Rice

Former United captain Roy Keane was quick to sing Rice’s praises last weekend, insisting that he is better now than Keane was at that age.

He said: “I know he’s been linked with Man United and if you’d have asked me a year or two ago, I would have thought give him another year or two in terms of maturing.

“I look to where I was when I was 22,” the ex-Man United captain continued. “I think he’s way ahead of me when I was 22.

“I think the next step will come when he’s playing at a higher level, Champions League, competing for trophies.

