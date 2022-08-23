The hypocrisy surrounding Declan Rice

He is being treated very differently to Paul Pogba, and others.

Declan Rice is one of the most sought-after players in English football, and for good reason too.

He is a leader on the pitch, he seems to be a good presence in the dressing room, he can talk well, and he plays at a high level with serious consistency. Plus, he’s still only 23 years of age.

He would be a great signing for any club in the world, but there does appear to be quite a bit of hypocrisy when it comes to the England international.

Towards the end of last season, Rice appeared as a guest on an episode of Gary Neville’s The Overlap, where he dropped a few hints about his future.

In the middle of what was an excellent season for West Ham, Rice implied that he wants to win the league, and that he would like to be playing for a team that competed for trophies.

This was a team’s talisman, dropping hints in the middle of a season that he would potentially take a move away if it was offered to him.

He was entitled to make these comments, but you have to wonder why he wasn’t criticised for discussing a move away in the manner in which others have been in the past.

Declan Rice

Again, he is entitled to do this sort of thing. It’s great that footballers are feeling more confident to express themselves off the pitch. The issue is that players like Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard were regularly hounded for dance moves and hair cuts, while Rice seems to get a free pass.

He also recently appeared on gameshow A League of Their Own, where he rapped ‘Ice Ice Baby’ by Vanilla Ice. A harmless bit of fun, but while his team is in the relegation zone, it’s a surprise not to see certain footballing men coming out and saying he should be focusing on his football.

Declan Rice performing Ice Ice Baby with Micah Richards & Jamie Redknapp as backup dancers is one of the best things you’ll see all year. pic.twitter.com/DevWsjf0zM — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) August 20, 2022

If Pogba were to have appeared on the show and rapped a song while United were struggling, it absolutely would have been mentioned by the usual suspects. Hell, Marcus Rashford was told to stick to football as he attempted to feed hungry kids across the UK.

This is not an article written to target Rice, who is more than entitled to behave whatever way he chooses off the pitch, especially when he isn’t doing any harm, but it’s a criticism of the media and how they have treated players in the past.

Until we hear Graeme Souness tell Rice to focus on matters on the pitch instead of appearing on chat shows and interviews, we’ll know that hypocrisy remains rife in football media.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Declan Rice