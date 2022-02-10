A seriously disappointing aspect of the interview.

Gary Neville interviewed Declan Rice for his YouTube series The Overlap in the most recent episode, and the two had a fascinating conversation.

Rice spoke very well about racism, and mental health, and comes across well in general throughout the interview, as he always does.

He is a phenomenal player, and a seems to be a genuinely lovely man. But this interview with Neville is an insult to Irish football fans.

It may seem bitter for Ireland supporters to still harbour resentment towards the West Ham star, but it is not without good reason.

Many criticise Jack Grealish for doing something similar, but in reality what the Manchester City midfielder did was nowhere near as bad.

Declan Rice Gary Neville interview

Rice played three senior games for Ireland, sung the national anthem and won man-of-the-match in the friendly matches.

He then made the decision to leave Ireland for England, knowing he was more likely to win (and even compete at) international tournaments with his country.

While it was a decision that rightfully frustrated Irish football fans, it is slightly understandable from Rice’s perspective. He is English, and he wanted to play for his own country.

It showed a complete lack of loyalty or respect, but he will look back and believe it was the right decision, as he gears up for a World Cup, months after being a penalty away from winning the Euros.

Declan Rice and Gary Neville on Ireland

But when Rice is praised by the media for his incredible attitude and spotless record, you could forgive Ireland fans for being confused as to why this controversial decision is rarely brought up.

What is just as confusing, is that in an hour-long interview with Gary Neville about his career so far, his time at Ireland was not mentioned once.

He was asked about international duty for over half of the interview, yet the three games he played before he was on England’s radar were not even mentioned.

He talked about the biggest setbacks of his career, the most important moments, the times he felt proud, and again, Ireland was never even brought up.

It should come as no surprise that Rice never really cared about playing for Ireland, but it doesn’t make it any easier to hear, or not hear in this case.

Neville didn’t think to ask him about how it felt lining up for another country before going on to be a star for another. It’s an extremely interesting topic and one which makes Rice unique.

Rice was a young man when he made the decision, and he shouldn’t be hounded for the rest of his career over it, but this would have been the perfect opportunity for a bright young man to explain his reasoning once and for all.

But no, not worthy of a mention.

If he sticks around at West Ham for another season or two when he could go and play for a better club, he will be praised by the likes of Neville for his “loyalty”. But any idea that he is loyal should have been thrown in the bin the second he ditched Ireland to play for England.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Declan Rice, gary neville