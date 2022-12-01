Declan Rice’s latest comments will sting West Ham fans

A man who wants out…

Declan Rice’s latest comments about his future will sting West Ham fans who have hopes of him spending the rest of his career at the club.

Rice is currently on international duty with England at the Qatar World Cup, where he is a crucial member of the team that will be hoping to go all the way.

But at home in England, his club is not having the same success.

West Ham have just had two excellent season in a row under David Moyes, which even saw some European success, but Rice is beginning to speak about how much he wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League.

Declan Rice on his future

He said: “For the last two or three years I’ve been saying this. I’ve been playing consistently well for club, but I feel like I really want to keep pushing.

“I’ve seen my friends here who are playing Champions League and winning the big trophies. You only get one career, and at the end of your career you want to look back at what you’ve won and the biggest games you’ve played in.

“I’m really ambitious and I really want to do that.”

🗣 "You only get one career. At the end of you want to look back at what you've won." Declan Rice outlines his ambition to win the biggest trophies and play in the best competitions pic.twitter.com/bDI7x5GtyR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 1, 2022

Declan Rice’s future

With West Ham now just one point above the relegation zone, they look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League any time soon, with the Europa Conference League the only European football Rice is getting at present.

After what will likely be another impressive international tournament for the former Ireland underage player, Champions League clubs will undeniably be sniffing around the defensive midfielder.

Manchester United, Chelsea and even teams in La Liga have expressed an interest in the past, and those rumours are only going to intensify following Rice’s latest comments.

