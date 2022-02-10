Declan Rice hints at move away from West Ham

“I want to have those experiences. I want to be the best I can be.”

Declan Rice has hinted at a move away from West Ham in a new interview with Gary Neville.

Rice was the latest guest on Neville’s YouTube series The Overlap, where he was asked about his upbringing, his international football, and life in general.

Unsurprisingly, he was asked about his future, and given he is still only 23 years of age, he seemingly has the world at his feet.

Almost every club in the world would be stronger with Rice’s presence, and both Manchester United and Chelsea have been heavily linked with him in the past.

Speaking about his current situation and potential transfers, he said: “There’s been times at West Ham where it’s been awful… It turned toxic when we were fighting relegation. In the end, David Moyes came in and turned it around.

“I’m constantly reading stuff about myself. But I never read too much into it until something actually happens. I’ve got to stay focused on West Ham.”

But his next comments seemed to suggest that he is beginning to look elsewhere, as he wants to have an extremely successful career.

Declan Rice’s future

He said: “I don’t want to have a career where I’ve won nothing. I grew up as a kid, I’ve seen all the top players win the big trophies. As a football fan and player, I want to win the best stuff.

“I want to win the Premier League. I want to lift the trophy. I want to win the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup. Stuff with England, I want to win it all.

“As a footballer, if you’ve not got that ambition – why are you playing? I came close with England, but I’ve thought about it before. What would it be like lifting those trophies?

“I want to have those experiences. I want to be the best I can be.”

Moyes certainly won’t be letting Rice go without a fight, as he recently slapped a £100 million price tag on the player’s name.

Read More About: Declan Rice, gary neville