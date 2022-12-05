Declan Rice says England aren’t getting enough credit

“Countries should be starting to fear us now…”

Declan Rice has said that England aren’t getting enough credit for their performances at the Qatar World Cup.

Rice was speaking after England’s comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday night in the knockout stage of the World Cup, that saw them advance to the next round.

England were by far the better team, though there was the occasional early chance for the African side that England were forced to deal with.

Speaking after the game, Rice said that England are treated more harshly than other top teams at the tournament, and that their past few performances have been “faultless”.

Declan Rice on England at the World Cup

He said: “I’ve said it all along. I don’t think we’ve been getting the credit we’ve been deserving.

“When you look at other nations like Holland and Argentina, they win their games comfortably and they get called masterclasses. With us, it always gets picked off.

“If you look at the last couple of games, it’s been faultless. Countries should be starting to fear us now.”

He went on to add: “I think against the big teams there has always been talk about us using the ball. This tournament we’ve controlled every game. We’ve moved the ball really well.

“Opening stages have been shaky when teams are trying to stop us playing, but after the goal it opens up and you really start to see us play.

“Against France, we’ve seen some weaknesses in them we can try to exploit and it’ll be a great game.”

Many feel as though England’s real test will come on Saturday night, when they take on a France side that includes arguably the best player in the world in Kylian Mbappe.

Kick off for that all-important quarter-final is at 7pm.

