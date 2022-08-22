Close sidebar

Declan Rice hits back at West Ham fans who booed vs Brighton

by Rudi Kinsella
The England international is not one bit happy.

Declan Rice has hit back at the West Ham fans who booed their team off the pitch after they lost at home to Brighton on Sunday.

West Ham are yet to register a point so far this season, and are still yet to score a goal after three league games.

The Hammers lost to Manchester City on the first day of the season, lost to Nottingham Forest away last week and now suffered a 2-0 defeat to Brighton.

Rice, West Ham’s club captain since Mark Noble’s retirement at the end of last season, was tasked with speaking to the media after the game, and it was clear he was unhappy.

His side were booed of the pitch at the London Stadium, after Graham Potter’s Brighton side won the game 2-0.

Declan Rice on West Ham boos

He said: “The booing is tough to hear, isn’t it? We’re not Manchester City, let’s be real. We’re not going to win the Premier League.

“But what we’ve done over the past two years has now become the expectation of the fans, and we expect that of ourselves.”

West Ham fans may be slightly concerned about Rice’s comments and attitude in general post-game, as there is the constant fear that he leaves the club to one of the many potential suitors who take an interest in him every transfer window.

With Casemiro set to join Manchester United this week, they will no longer be in the market for a holding midfielder, leaving Chelsea as the most likely team to sign their former academy graduate.

Next up for West Ham is an away trip to Denmark to take on Viborg, where they are 3-1 up on aggregate, before another away trip to Aston Villa, who have also had a difficult start to the Premier League season.

