Dean Smith praises Adam Idah’s goalscoring return from injury

He’s back and he’s looking good.

Dean Smith has praised Adam Idah’s goalscoring return from injury, as the Corkman returned to the pitch for Norwich on Tuesday night.

Idah came off the bench during Norwich’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, scoring a goal that put Smith’s side 2-1 up on the night.

Bournemouth scored a late equaliser which sent the game to penalties, and went on to win the game, but not through Idah’s lack of trying.

Idah scored his penalty on the night, showing he hasn’t lost any of his confidence in the months he has spent on the sidelines.

Dean Smith on Adam Idah

Speaking after the game, Smith said that he was particularly impressed with how Idah and Teemu Pukki linked up together on the pitch.

He said: “I was pleased with him when he came on as well. He came on with Teemu, and they showed some really good combinations and linkup play together.

“They worked well together for a really good goal. A super run by Teemu and a good run by Idam to get in there. It was signs of what they showed in their partnership together last season as well.”

Idah announced himself on the Premier League stage with some excellent performances last season, and some big goals, but the injury he suffered was a real setback to him and to Norwich’s chances of survival.

Last season, after impressing during a start against West Ham, he got another start against Everton where he scored his first goal in the league.

A week later, he started again against Watford and was one of the best players on the pitch, picking up a nice assist for the third goal.

Incredibly, the young striker is still only 21 years of age, and if could have a very fruitful season in the Championship this year if he manages to stay fit.

