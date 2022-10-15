Dean Henderson unhappy with his “pathetic” form

Brutal honesty…

Dean Henderson has made it clear that he is unhappy with his own “pathetic” form, as Nottingham Forest find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.

Forest are dead last and have the worst goal difference in the league, something which Henderson is clearly not too happy about.

The Manchester United loanee is specifically annoyed with the fact that he has conceded seven goals from outside the box already this season.

Henderson conceding this man goals from outside the box is out of character for him, and it’s made worse by the fact his own record is by far the worst in the league for this particular stat.

Dean Henderson on shots from outside the box

“It’s totally avoidable. Whether it’s giving the ball away, edge of the box, people turning their backs blocking, the fundamentals of defending, maybe if I could save a couple of them, who knows?” Henderson told Sky Sports earlier in the week.

“We’re working on it all the time and I take it personally and take it as my responsibility.

“I look in the mirror every day and think how can I go from conceding next to none in the last Premier League season I played to seven, it’s pathetic.

“So for sure I take it personally and I always look at what I can do to help the team.”

🗣️ “It’s pathetic.” Nottingham Forest keeper Dean Henderson on conceding 7 goals from outside of the box this season. pic.twitter.com/SSusjE1CY0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 15, 2022

However, his confidence hasn’t disappeared entirely, as later on in the same interview he cheekily remarked that making 150 appearances as a professional footballer at his age is “not bad”.

🗣️ “150, Not bad is it?” Nottingham Forest keeper Dean Henderson on him making his 150th career appearance this weekend. pic.twitter.com/QRidjTCEUu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 15, 2022

Man United will likely be keeping a very close eye on Henderson’s form this season, as they eye a replacement for David de Gea who is nearing the end of his career.

The Englishman will know that he will need to pick up his form to have any hope of being the Man United No. 1, or going to the World Cup later this year.

