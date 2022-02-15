Dean Henderson releases statement in response to “hurtful” rumours

“There are some sad people in the world…”

Dean Henderson has released a statement in response to “hurtful” rumours that have been shared about him recently.

The Manchester United keeper was subject to a number of stories on social media over the weekend, which he has felt the need to deny.

Henderson has made it clear that he is in no way involved with the “false” news stories, and that he would like to move on as quickly as possible.

Dean Henderson on “hurtful” stories

On his Instagram, he wrote: “Can’t believe I’m having to do this but I’d just like to address the rumours that have come to light in the last couple of days.

“There are some sad people in the world that have attached my name to such inappropriate, hurtful and totally false news stories.

“I have a family who have even affected by this so wanted to put the rumours to bed and move on.”

Henderson did not elaborate on what rumours specifically he was referring to, but it is clear that he wants to have no attachments to anything shared about him lately.

Dean Henderson

The young goalkeeper was linked with a loan move away from Man United in January, with Ralf Rangnick almost implying he was ready to let him go.

However, no deal materialised, and he remains the second choice at United until the end of the season.

His gametime has been limited under Rangnick, and given they are now out of the FA Cup, it is quite unlikely that he plays at all for the rest of the season.

While David de Gea has performed well for United this season, it is important to remember that he is now 31 years of age, and the club will need to begin planning for the future soon.

Could Henderson be the man to take the responsibility when the Spaniard does eventually leave the club?

