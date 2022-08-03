Dean Henderson spills the beans with damning Man United comments

You would forget he is technically still a Man United player based on these comments.

Dean Henderson has opened up on why he left Manchester United this season, with the Englishman clearly unhappy with how he was treated by the club.

Henderson left United to join Nottingham Forest on loan this summer, having not really featured at all for the Premier League giants last season.

He hasn’t left the club quietly though, especially considering he is still technically a Man United player.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Henderson lifted the lid on what happened to him last season, and how much it bothered him.

Henderson said he was promised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he would be United’s No.1, which was why he didn’t go out on loan.

This has never happened, and Henderson feels he wasted a year of his career as a result.

Dean Henderson on Man United situation

He said: “I turned so many good loans down last summer for that reason [being promised the No.1 spot], and they wouldn’t let me go.

“It was frustrating. To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal really, at my age. I was fuming,” he explained.

“The conversation I had, coming out of the Euro squad, was that you’re coming back here to be the number one goalkeeper. I got Covid – unfortunately, no one followed through with anything they told me.”

When asked if he has spoken to Erik ten Hag, Henderson said no, and that this was a conscious decision for a slightly strange reason.

He said: “No. I didn’t really want the manager to come in and be able to see me in training because I knew he’d probably want to keep me.

“So I tried to do it all before I left for the season, I told all the hierarchy I need to go and play football. I don’t want to be here playing second fiddle. And it panned out so I was almost gone before the manager came in the door and I haven’t spoken to him since.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Henderson described himself as a “caged animal”, and said that if he could play one game next season it would be against Man United.

🗣 "I've been a caged animal for the last year." Dean Henderson opens up about missing a year of playing football and says he wishes he could play against Man United this season pic.twitter.com/WqvPCdxj5c — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 3, 2022

