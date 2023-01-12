Dean Henderson could play against Man United in semi-final, but it’s not likely

Not bloody likely…

Nottingham Forest will have to wait and see whether or not goalkeeper and quarter-final hero Dean Henderson will be allowed play against Manchester United in the semi-final.

Henderson saved the day for Forest on Wednesday night, saving two penalties to help his team advance to the semi-finals.

Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge both failed to score past Henderson, with the Man United loanee absolutely loving the celebrations after the game.

Unfortunately for Henderson, he will have found out shortly after the game that his side drew Man United in the semi-final, and as a result, he could not play.

Forest manager Steve Cooper was informed this after the game by a journalist during an interview, to which he responded: “I have only just thought of that, it is frustrating…

“To do that you need a really good goalkeeper. Not only is he committing as a goalkeeper, he is buying into being in the city and the greater good of the club.

“It has put a dampener on it for me tonight.”

Dean Henderson saves the day for Nottingham Forest as they knock out Wolves on penalties 🔥🔥🔥#carabaocup pic.twitter.com/y2G1Iubw3g — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 11, 2023

Dean Henderson vs Man United

Having had some time to reflect on this, Cooper said that he is considering undertaking a bold strategy of trying to get Henderson to play in the semi-final.

According to the rules of the League Cup in England, a loaned player can play against his parent club if they choose to allow him to do so.

So Henderson could play against United, if the United themselves provide Forest with written permission.

“Obviously it’s something we will look into the possibility of pursuing,” Cooper said.

“But it’s all just talk at the minute, I guess.

“We haven’t really had a chance to breathe since the game. We’ll pick that up as and when.”

🗣 "It's something we will look into." Steve Cooper on the potential of Man United being able to give written consent for Nottingham Forest to play Dean Henderson against them in the #CarabaoCup semi-finals pic.twitter.com/Ma6LgbDgt2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 12, 2023

This is extremely unlikely, as United will feel confident in beating a side with Wayne Hennessey in goal, a goalkeeper they stuck three past just a few weeks ago.

With Erik ten Hag likely desperate for a trophy, it would be a surprise if he does his opposition any favours, especially based on Henderson’s comments after he was loaned out. More on that here.

