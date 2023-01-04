Roberto de Zerbi heaps praise on Evan Ferguson’s record-breaking performance

You love to see comments like this.

Roberto de Zerbi has heaped praise on young Evan Ferguson’s record-breaking performance against Everton for Brighton on Tuesday night.

Aged 18 years and 76 days, Tuesday saw Ferguson became the youngest player to score in consecutive Premier League appearances since Federico Macheda in 2009.

On top of that, he became the second-youngest player in Premier League history to both score and assist in a match, only beaten by Michael Owen in 1997.

Evan Ferguson is the second-youngest player in Premier League history to both score and assist in a match, only beaten by Michael Owen in 1997 against Crystal Palace 🇮🇪⚽️🔥@OptaJoe | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/t5iaZZV4Jf — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 3, 2023

Ferguson’s manager was full of praise for him after the game, insisting that he can become a “great” striker, and that he could potentially form a partnership with Danny Welbeck.

Roberto de Zerbi on Evan Ferguson

The Brighton boss said: “I’m happy for Evan, he played a fantastic game…

“He has big potential and I think he can help us in the second part of the season. With Danny Welbeck, he can be very important as our strikers. Evan could become a great striker because he has all the qualities, both physical and technical.

“It was a mature performance by Evan.”

De Zerbi also offered a Premier League debut to another Irish youngster in Andrew Moran, and he implied that it won’t be the last time he does something like this.

He said: “My job is to give him and the other young players the possibility to play… We played with more energy and scored more goals, I am only sad because of their goal.

“Their goal changed nothing today, but it could [do so] at the end of the season. But it is an important result and I am happy.”

Irish football fans will be loving De Zerbi’s treatment of the Irish youngsters, and will be even happier to see the news this morning that young Jamie Mullins has also signed for Brighton. More on that here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson, roberto de zerbi