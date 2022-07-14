Are Man United making a mistake with Frenkie de Jong?

Is the right decision being made by both parties?

Manchester United fans are no strangers when it comes to drawn-out transfer sagas, and even if Frenkie de Jong does sign before the end of the window, it will be one of the shorter ones in the club’s recent history.

But it doesn’t seem to bode well that De Jong himself doesn’t appear to be married to the idea of coming to Manchester.

🚨 Man Utd in total agreement with Barcelona on €75m + €10m add-ons fee for Frenkie de Jong. Player side still unresolved in relation to personal terms with #MUFC & deferred wages with #FCBarcelona. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK after @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/xThIizXKYE — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 14, 2022

Firstly, who could blame him? The club is dysfunctional, run poorly, and not in the Champions League.

The issue though is that United really shouldn’t be breaking the bank for players who aren’t too eager to play for the club. In fact, if Erik ten Hag wasn’t in charge, you would wonder whether De Jong would have even picked up the phone.

He did pick up the phone though, and the deal will eventually get over the line, if Barcelona pay the player what he deserves.

But United have had players in the past who didn’t necessarily want to be there, and it historically hasn’t worked out for the best.

Add that to the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has also made it clear he doesn’t want to be there, and you would fear for the state of dressing room next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a limited coach, but one thing he was good at was making the entire squad feel like they belonged at United. Ten Hag has his work cut out to try and do that with the current group, De Jong included.

Frenkie de Jong to Man United

From a tactical perspective, there is also the issue that United desperately need a defensive midfielder, and De Jong is not one by any means.

He will likely replace either Scott McTominay or Fred in the midfield, meaning one of the other two will likely still be starting next season.

He will undeniably improve the midfield, but is it what United need most? Definitely not.

Perhaps him and Ten Hag have a plan up their sleeves to fix that midfield, but there are reasons to be concerned for the United fans who have been hurt a lot over the past few years.

