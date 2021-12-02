David de Gea criticised for “embarrassing” mistake vs Arsenal

Bizarre scenes at Old Trafford.

David de Gea is being criticised for an “embarrassing” mistake made in the first half against Arsenal.

The goalkeeper was at fault for a truly bizarre goal, that saw United’s players bewildered by what took place.

During an Arsenal corner, Fred accidentally stood on his own goalkeeper’s foot, which led to de Gea lying down in apparent pain.

Play continued, as either the referee didn’t spot the injury, or he didn’t view it as a head injury.

Understandably, Emile Smith Rowe played on and volleyed the ball into an empty net, with de Gea still laying on the ground.

The referee appeared to rule the goal out initially, but as he didn’t blow the whistle before the ball crossed the line, VAR intervened and the goal was given.

United’s players looked furious, and complained to the referee, though it was ultimately de Gea who will be held accountable for such a strange decision.

Former Ireland international Stephen Elliot described de Gea’s antics as “embarrassing”.

He wrote: “Seriously though. I know them ones are sore ones but you can’t just jump on the ground when ball is still live. Embarrassing. On his feet seconds later. Expected a bad injury. I’d be fuming at De Gea if on his team.”

What will frustrate United fans even more is that de Gea played on, seemingly unaffected by the blow that caused him to lay on the ground during the goal.

Jamie Carragher also took to Twitter to say that the goal had to be given.

It will be interesting to hear that take of Michael Carrick’s take after the game, while Ralf Rangnick, who was in the stands, will also be interested.

