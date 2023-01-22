David de Gea takes dig at Arsene Wenger ahead of Arsenal clash

Riling up the Arsenal fans…

David de Gea has taken a dig at Arsene Wenger ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Man United travel to North London knowing they have it all to do against a very strong Arsenal side, and they will be doing it without Anthony Martial and Casemiro, who miss out through injury and suspension respectively.

De Gea will likely be a busy man in the Man United goal, and he is doing everything he can to rile Arsenal fans up going into the crucial match.

In the leadup to the game between the two fierce rivals, De Gea was asked about Alex Ferguson and Wenger, and who came out on top between the two in the long run.

De Gea’s response was brutal, referring to Wenger as “the guy from Arsenal”.

🚨 David de Gea on if the Arsenal vs #MUFC rivalry can be revived: "We’re talking about one of the best managers in history, Sir Alex, and the guy from Arsenal.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/DxVjVMRJEW — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 21, 2023

He said: “We’re talking about one of the best managers in history, Sir Alex, and the guy from Arsenal. It’s different eras, different football, football has changed a bit, but let’s see.”

While these comments have been taken in a disrespectful way by a number of Arsenal fans, the Spanish goalkeeper did go on to praise the Gunners with what he said next.

De Gea continued: “Both managers are really good now, they’re playing well and it’s going to be a nice game. Both teams have always been massive clubs, great teams, always playing to win trophies. So, it’s nice to play now when both teams are in a good shape and playing well.”

If Arsenal need any further inspiration to try and beat Man United today, this could be it.

Kickoff from the Emirates is 4.30pm, with the game being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

