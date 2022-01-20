Bohs’ star Dawson Devoy on verge of move to England

A fine move for one of Ireland’s most promising youngsters.

Dawson Devoy looks set to leave Bohemian FC, with a move to MK Dons now looking extremely likely.

RTE has reported that the 20-year-old is due to sign a permanent deal with the League One side, despite the fact he signed a new deal at the Dublin club very recently.

Bohs will seriously miss Devoy, who proved himself to be one of the most exciting young footballers in the League of Ireland over the course of last season.

Particularly, Devoy impressed in Europe, as he put in some excellent performances in the Europa Conference League, seemingly unphased by the tough competition.

Dawson Devoy on the move

Speaking just over a month ago, when he re-signed for the upcoming season, Devoy seemed set on staying with Bohs. But such is the unpredictable nature of football, it looks as though he is now on his way to England.

He said in December: “Next year we want to push on as a team too. It was bitterly disappointing not to qualify for Europe this year, and losing the FAI Cup final was tough for the team and everyone involved at the club.

“We know there will be changes to the squad next season. But with 11 players signed back already, we have a strong core there to build on.”

THREAD | Profiling Bohemians Wonder Kid Dawson Devoy 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 This sublime assist from the Ireland U21 midfielder went viral yesterday and there's no reason why the talented 19 year-old can't continue to have a big impact this season for @bfcdublin 😍pic.twitter.com/MMJXxsawwE — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 4, 2021

Dawson Devoy to MK Dons

Bohs will go through somewhat of a changing period if this deal goes through, as Ross Tierney joined Motherwell in the off-season while star striker Georgie Kelly is also hinting towards a move away. However, Kelly has not officially left the club yet.

Devoy would join quite a sizable Irish contingent at the Dons, though a few of them are not likely to be there for long.

Troy Parrott is currently at the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, while promising West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry signed a loan deal earlier this week.

He will also find fellow Irishmen Warren O’Hora and Peter Kioso when he arrives at Stadium MK.

Devoy is an extremely classy footballer, and he will suit the attacking football that MK Dons are playing under manager Liam Manning.

