Arsenal legend hits out at players who “haven’t turned up”

Arsenal legend David Seaman has hit out at the club’s players who “haven’t turned up” this season.

The former goalkeeper, who won the Premier League twice with Arsenal, has hit out at the team’s players for not putting in enough effort.

He, slightly in jest, was referring to the game this weekend against Norwich as a six-pointer, but said the team’s league position was largely down to the players’ efforts.

David Seaman on Arsenal players

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “This is where we are at the moment and it’s a massive game now, I’m glad it’s at home because if it was away it would be a really tough game, the pressure of the fans at the Emirates will tell.

“There will be some major pressure going on if Norwich do score first. Arsenal haven’t turned up so far this season.

“To be fair they’ve had two really difficult games. The Brentford game was a real disappointment but the other two you were expecting maybe a draw at best, especially when you see the difference in their squads and the way that they’re playing.

“The players haven’t turned up, even towards the end of last season.

“I know (Mikel) Arteta was getting a lot of stick but the players weren’t turning up and I was like, ‘hang on, these guys are getting away with murder’, because there’s not a lot being said about them and they’re not performing to their best.”

David Seaman “likes what he’s seeing” from Mikel Arteta

It isn’t the first time that the goalkeeper has voiced his displeasure at the Arsenal players either. He recently praised Arteta, saying: “They can’t hold their hands up and say ‘I’ve given it everything’. It didn’t look like that against Brentford.”

He went on to say that he “likes what he’s seeing” from the Arsenal boss, despite them being bottom of the league.

Arsenal are at home against Norwich on Saturday at 3pm, with one of the two teams sure to pick up their first points of the season.

