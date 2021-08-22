Arsenal legend says he “likes what he’s seeing” from Mikel Arteta

“Hopefully 8th is our rock bottom…”

Arsenal legend David Seaman has said that he “likes what he’s seeing” from Mikel Arteta, and the club as a whole.

Seaman, who won the Premier League twice with Arsenal, has come out in support of the club’s manager, who is definitely under quite a bit of pressure at the moment.

After an 8th place finish last season, Arsenal got off to a nightmare start last week with a 2-0 defeat against newly-promoted Brentford.

David Seaman on Mikel Arteta

Speaking about his former club, he said: “I’m confident in what I’m seeing from Arteta, not just from Arteta but the club, from the board. They’re putting money up.

“They’re backing him. We’re adding to the squad that needed adding to… 8th is nowhere near good enough, but there comes a time when you think ‘right, we’ve got to start here’.

“Hopefully 8th is our rock bottom… It wasn’t the best start in the world against Brentford, and that caused a hell of a lot of criticism.

“But it was more the attitude of the players that people were having a go at. It wasn’t the formation and things. At certain times, the players need to step up.

“They can’t hold their hands up and say ‘I’ve given it everything’. It didn’t look like that against Brentford.”

David Seaman on Aaron Ramsdale

He also defended the signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, and said that there are similarities between the young keeper and himself when he was that age.

He urged people not to be too harsh on Ramsdale, and said that he could well come good, given he is only 23 years of age.

Talking about one of his own personal experiences, he said: “I remember playing for QPR at Arsenal and they were singing ‘you’ll never play for Arsenal’. Got that wrong lads!”

🗣"I remember playing for QPR at Arsenal and they were singing you'll never play for Arsenal. Got that wrong lads." 🤣@thedavidseaman recalls when he signed for the Gunners and believes Aaron Ramsdale will be a good signing. pic.twitter.com/FIVBNLQfb6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2021

Next up for Arsenal is Chelsea at home, with the game between the two London sides kicking off at 4.30pm.

