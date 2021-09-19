David Moyes explains decision to let Mark Noble take penalty

“I had the time to think about it…”

David Moyes has explained the decision to let Mark Noble take the last-minute penalty against Manchester United on Sunday.

Noble was brought on to the pitch specifically for the penalty, while fellow midfielder Declan Rice had the ball in his hands, clearly prepared to take the shot.

De Gea saved Noble’s shot, and as a result, West Ham lost the game 2-1.

David Moyes explains why Mark Noble took crucial penalty

Asked to explain his decision to let Noble, who has scored 10/10 of his last Premier League penalties, Moyes said: “Look at his record, his record is very good. I had the time to think about it… I think I would have been more disappointed if I hadn’t made the decision. You make them, and it didn’t quite work today.”

When asked if Moyes’ decision was impacted by the fact that his side have missed four out of their last five penalties, he said that this was not the case.

“No, not at all. I was more influenced by Mark Noble’s record.”

🗣 "Look at his record, his record is very good." David Moyes explains why he brought on Mark Noble to take the last minute penalty for West Ham pic.twitter.com/41yZC2vkNF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2021

Response to Mark Noble’s penalty miss

Speaking about the incident after the game on Sky Sports, Graeme Souness tore into Moyes for allowing the veteran midfielder to take penalty.

He said: “It’s one of two things, the manager has said ‘on you go, I want you to take it’, or Noble is into the manager saying ‘get me on boss, I’ll take it’. Either way it’s the wrong decision.

“You wouldn’t do that. Stone cold! It doesn’t matter if he scores every penalty he takes in training, and every penalty before today. You don’t bring someone else who has been stone cold, watching the game for 90 minutes in that situation.”

Meanwhile, Roy Keane suggested that one of the experienced players on the pitch should have taken it, such as Declan Rice or Aaron Cresswell.

Highlights of the game can be seen here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: David Moyes, Manchester United, West Ham