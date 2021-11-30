David Moyes hits out at Brighton supporters over Graham Potter boos

“I think the Brighton supporters shouldn’t say too much…”

David Moyes has hit out at the section of Brighton supporters who booed Graham Potter after his team’s draw with Leeds on Saturday evening.

Moyes’ West Ham side are taking on Brighton on Wednesday night, with both sides currently doing better in the league than anyone expected going into the season.

However, while Moyes is now doing well, he knows all too well about a fanbase not responding well to results, something that definitely happened during his spell at United.

When asked about the response to Brighton’s draw at the weekend, Moyes said: “I’m sure Graham knows what he’s doing more than the people who are booing him.”

He said: “They’re a well-run football club and I think Graham Potter is a really good manager. I think he’s doing a really good job.

“I don’t need to give Graham any advice because he’s really experienced now and he’s warranted all the plaudits he’s getting.

“I think the Brighton supporters shouldn’t say too much. They are really lucky to have Graham Potter as their manager.

“They shouldn’t forget that. He’s a top manager with a really good team. We all get booed at times in our career, and you just have to move on.

Potter himself was asked about the fans who booed him on Saturday, and his response was as concise as it was clear.

He said: “They’re entitled to their opinion. I disagree with them. Completely.”

Brighton’s team find themselves in ninth place after 13 games, while also playing some of the most attacking and exciting football in the league.

Perhaps the fans who seemed to boo Potter were in fact booing the poor finishing of his team, who definitely created enough chances to defeat Leeds.

