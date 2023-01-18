One of David Moyes and Frank Lampard in major trouble this weekend

This could be a huge weekend at the bottom of the table.

David Moyes has been told that he will be sacked by West Ham United if his side loses to Everton this weekend, according to reports.

Moyes will take on his former side at 3pm on Saturday, with the loser of the game guaranteed to be in the bottom three by the end of the weekend.

Frank Lampard, who is in charge of Everton, is likely in a similar amount of trouble to Moyes, despite what the owners of his club have said publicly.

The Telegraph has reported that if West Ham are to lose the game to their relegation rivals it could be the end of the line for Moyes.

The London club have already begun considering replacements, with Nuno Espirito Santo, Rafael Benitez and Sean Dyche all viewed as potential fire-fighters for West Ham. Reports suggest they would only hire the above managers on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

According to the Telegraph, another manager that West Ham are impressed with is Carlos Corberan, who is working miracles in the Championship with West Brom. It is believed that West Ham view Corberan as a more long-term option compared to the other names.

To make the situation even more interesting, there are reports that suggest that if Moyes is sacked by West Ham, Lampard won’t be long after him out of the Everton doors.

This would leave a potential return to Everton on the cards for Moyes, as he would be tasked with keeping them up.

Moyes had the best spell of his managerial career at Everton, before a number of jobs that didn’t go well, including a short stint at Manchester United.

Since then, his best period has been with West Ham, where he almost guided them to a Europa League title last season, and yet another top-half finish.

