David Moyes on Declan Rice’s viral singing video

Declan Rice was in the headlines this week after he took to Twitter to show he’s not just a great footballer, but also a decent rapper.

The former Ireland international got involved in the new social media craze that has taken Twitter by storm in recent days, where people sing a song of their choice to quite a large audience.

He did, however, change some of the lyrics of the song, saying “Rice, Rice Baby” instead, something he has done a number of times in the past.

Declan Rice singing "Ice ice Baby" in a twitter space🤣 pic.twitter.com/dStss27i0x — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 24, 2021

His West Ham manager David Moyes was then asked about his performance, and his response was as you might expect from the Scotsman.

He said: “Was he? I don’t do social media at all, that’s quite a catchy tune though… Want me to try it?”

Moyes was then asked about Rice’s personality, and how refreshing it was to see a footballer manage their own social media accounts, given the age we’re in.

“I don’t do social media so maybe I’m the last person to ask about it, but for me the most important thing is that Dec is a football player and he prepares himself and dedicates himself to his job.

“I’m guessing he’s not planning to be a karaoke singer in the future, but overall he’s really good, and he’s a great lad to have around. So long as he keeps it under control I’m happy.”

🗣 "Was he? I don't do social media at all, that's quite a catchy tune, want me to try it?" 🤣 David Moyes had no idea about @_DeclanRice going viral singing "rice, rice baby" on Twitter spaces pic.twitter.com/036u76fRCG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 25, 2021

Jamie Carragher on Declan Rice

Jamie Carragher recently praised Rice’s personality, and said that he believes he is the footballer he sees as most likely to go into punditry.

He said: “There’s one player who stands out to me who is very young, who I think has got a bit of something about him, a bit of personality. It’s Declan Rice.

“I don’t know if he’ll be a good pundit, but he’s quite bubbly on the England social media, and he’s on Twitter having a laugh and a joke. I think it’s not just about knowing the game, you’ve got to have a personality.”

West Ham take on Rapid Wien in the Europa League on Thursday evening, where they have already advanced to the knockout stages.

