David Moyes heaps praise on Conor Coventry following European start

A confident performance from the youngster.

David Moyes has praised young Ireland underage international Conor Coventry for his performance against Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

West Ham won the game 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Manuel Lanzini, after striker Michail Antonio was brought down by the goalkeeper.

While they may have only scored the one goal, it was a comfortable night for Moyes’ side, as they looked in control from start to finish.

Moyes started a slightly weakened side as his team had already qualified for the next round of the competition, meaning young Coventry was given a rare start.

Speaking after the game, Moyes talked about how pleased he was with the young Ireland international’s performance.

David Moyes on Conor Coventry

He said: “I thought Conor played really well tonight. I could easily have kept him on. I was a bit wary of the booking. I thought the referee was booking quite easily tonight and I was worried anything could slip. And it just made sense at the end of the game to put on another couple of players to see us through to the end.”

Coventry picked up a yellow card after 37 minutes, around about the same time that he went close to scoring a beautiful goal that would have put his side 1-0 up from just outside the box.

A steady display from Conor Coventry tonight (93% pass completion) as West Ham defeated Silkeborg 1-0 in the Conference League 🇮🇪⚽️👊 He'll be trusted again in the future, you feel. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/LZI9buvEP0 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 27, 2022

Coventry played some nice forward passes that broke the defensive line of Silkeborg, all while keeping a 93% pass completion rate throughout the evening.

A number of West Ham players were pleased with his performance after the match, with some insisting he should get a decent Championship move in January to show what he can do.

In the short-term, it would seem likely that Coventry will again start in West Ham’s final group stage game, seeing as they are already qualified and Moyes will be looking to rotate his squad.

Stephen Kenny will be hoping that he continues to take his chance.

