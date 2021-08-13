David Luiz hits out at Jamie Carragher with harsh putdown

He’s got a point…

David Luiz was not without his critics during his time in the Premier League, despite having quite a bit of success.

He won the Premier League in 09/10, and the Champions League in 2012. Add that to three FA Cups and two Europa Leagues, and you’d have to say that his time in England was far from poor.

However, his style of play and often-comedic errors did attract some criticism over the years, and it is clearly still something that bothers him.

David Luiz hits out at Jamie Carragher

In a recent interview with MailSport, he had some choice words for Jamie Carragher in particular.

He said: “It is funny, some people talk about how to win the Premier League, but they have never won it. Jamie Carragher never won the Premier League.

“They talk and say, ‘This player is not right for this league’. Yet I won the league. These people have forgotten the past.

“You cannot say, ‘David is a player who never won, you won’t win anything with David’. That is not true! You have to base your opinion on something real, not something fake.

“I use the word perception. That is all it is. I am not going to fight to change the perception of these people, who decide to have this view of me because they want to.

“They have not analysed me properly. I am not going to waste my time on that.”

In a video released as recently as yesterday, Carragher criticised Arsenal for singing “Chelsea rejects”, and specifically named Willian and David Luiz as players that the London club should never have signed.

Luiz left Arsenal for free this summer, and the 34-year-old is currently without a club. He said that he has received a number of offers, from Premier League clubs, but they have not matched his ambitions.

He wants to win titles.

