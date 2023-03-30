David De Gea contract update leaves Man United in odd situation

A tough decision for the club to make.

The latest David De Gea contract update leaves Manchester United in a relatively odd situation.

The latest reports suggest that De Gea rejected the latest contract, due to the fact that it would be on a reduced salary.

With De Gea’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, United do reportedly want to keep the player, but not as one of the top earners in the league.

The Athletichave reported that United are keen to tie the Spaniard down to a new contract but want to “significantly reduce” his wages, something that the 32-year-old will seemingly have to accept if he is to remain at the club.

When De Gea signed the contract that made him one of the highest earners in the Premier League, it was at a time when he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He is now not at the level of some of the other goalkeepers in the league, and is seemingly not in the first five choices when it comes to being picked for international duty.

It is believed that Erik ten Hag is happy for De Gea to remain as his first-choice goalkeeper last season, which is surprising given the number of reports linking Man United with a new keeper throughout the season.

Ten Hag likes his goalkeepers to be able to play out from the back, and while De Gea seems to be improving in that sense, he still does give the ball away a lot for a team that are trying to build play from the back.

While he has had some high-profile errors throughout the season so far, there is also no denying that De Gea has made some really important saves too.

There is also the small matter of Dean Henderson, who will return from his loan at Nottingham Forest at the end of the season.

