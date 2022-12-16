David Beckham finally responds to Qatar controversy

An official comment from the World Cup ambassador.

David Beckham has finally responded to the controversy of him being paid by Qatar to suppor the controversial 2022 World Cup.

Beckham has been widely criticised for taking a reported $277 million to promote the World Cup, despite the alleged human rights abuses levelled against Qatar.

Comedian Joe Lycett recently called out Beckham for being paid by Qatar to promote the tournament, as he used to be seen as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

Beckham has kept himself very quiet about the whole thing, but has since spoke publicly about his involvement with the tournament.

In a statement issued to Lycett’s team, a spokesperson for Beckham said that the World Cup being in Qatar has led to “debate about the key issues” taking place.

David Beckham on Qatar World Cup involvement

The statement reads: “David has been involved in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments both as a player and an ambassador and he’s always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world.

“Football, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities.

“We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.

“We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved.”

In a Tweet posted earlier in the week, Lycett said that he has been legally advised not to respond to Beckham’s comments, “so you’ll have to make up your own minds.”

As far as we are aware this is the only statement he or his team have given to any outlet regarding his involvement in Qatar. I have been advised that legally I cannot give my opinion on it, so you’ll have to make up your own minds. (2/4) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 15, 2022

