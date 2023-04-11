Date for Arsenal vs Chelsea moved

A massive game.

The date for Arsenal’s huge clash against Chelsea in the Premier League has officially been moved.

This change has been made as a result of the Metropolitan Police revising its position on policing the match.

This is believed to be due to the coronation of King Charles III in the UK.

A new date has been set for our @PremierLeague home match against Chelsea 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 11, 2023

Arsenal vs Chelsea date changed

A statement released by the league said: “The Premier League fixture between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium, scheduled to take place on Saturday 29 April at 5.30pm, will now take place on Tuesday 2 May at 8.00pm.

“The initial scheduling of this match was approved at a Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting in February. However, the Metropolitan Police has now revised its position regarding the kick-off time and requested a further SAG meeting which determined the match had to be re-scheduled.

“We regret the need to move this fixture at late notice and the impact this will have on supporters. The game will remain live on Sky Sports.”

The game is going to be huge for both teams, despite the fact that Chelsea have seemingly have little to play for.

Arsenal could be in a point by then that a loss could cost them the league title, and it would likely mean a lot for Frank Lampard to stop their London rivals, and help his former side win the league.

Lampard’s side will need to be at their best to stop Mikel Arteta’s men, who look hell-bent on winning the league this year.

