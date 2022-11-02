Thierry Henry makes interesting Darwin Nunez comparison

Henry compared him to two excellent players.

Thierry Henry has gone out of his way to compliment Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, while also comparing him to some other top strikers.

During CBS Sports’ analysis of Liverpool’s impressive 2-0 win over Napoli on Tuesday night, both Henry and Jamie Carragher discussed Nunez’ performances since arriving at the club.

Carragher pointed out that the divisive striker is actually averaging almost a goal a game since arriving at the club, insisting that his numbers are “scary”.

Henry took it one further, and said that he feels as though watching Nunez is similar to how it felt watching Alexis Sanchez and Luis Suarez at the start of their careers.

Thierry Henry on Darwin Nunez

The Frenchman said: “I think he needs confidence. When you are going to play week in week out, you’re a bit more cold in front of goal. Because he wants to please the Liverpool fans so much, he rushes it.

“I went through that when you arrive as a big signing. He is coming in after Sadio Mane, which isn’t easy to do, and he’s overdoing it at times.

“When he gets one, things will come up. He’s a bit like Alexis Sanchez, or a young Luis Suarez, when you feel like things are bouncing on him. But when he masters what he’s good at, he will be a handful.”

Carragher agreed with Henry’s comments, and instead compared him to Spanish legend Fernando Torres, insisting the two have very similar profiles.

"When you look at the minutes he's been on the pitch … his numbers are actually scary!"@Carra23 and Thierry Henry know that Darwin Nunez isn't the finished product but he's beginning to show why Liverpool brought him to Anfield. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aFPygjoIOS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 1, 2022

Nunez missed some big chances against Leeds on Saturday night, but Liverpool fans will at least be happy to see him getting in the right positions.

If he ends up anywhere near as good as Sanchez or Suarez, Liverpool have a gem on their hands.

Read More About: Darwin Nunez, Liverpool, Thierry Henry