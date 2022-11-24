Kevin Doyle compares Darwin Nunez to former Ireland striker

An interesting comparison to make.

Kevin Doyle has compared Darwin Nunez to former Ireland striker Shane Long, following his World Cup debut on Thursday morning.

Nunez started in a 0-0 draw against South Korea, and went close to winning the game for his country with a fine effort in the second-half.

It wasn’t to be for the Liverpool man though, despite his best efforts.

Speaking after the game, Doyle praised Nunez’ attitude and the way he gives his all on the pitch, similar to Long.

Kevin Doyle on Darwin Nunez and Shane Long

He said: “I played with someone like that. I played with Shane Long who was very raw when he was younger. He came to Reading and he had raw, raw pace, and he needed help and he needed coaching.

“He had played Gaelic growing up and very little football. He got coaching, but if he got more football coaching when he was younger he had the ability to be a really, really top player. He was a top player anyway, but to get to the very top…

“He’s one I saw who was very like Nunez. Raw, maybe needs a couple of chance. But when you have that pace you have half a chance. Nunez looks like that, willing to learn and listen. Like Shane Long.

“He comes across like a good guy who just wants to improve.”

Darwin Nunez

Nunez was one of the few bright sparks for Uruguay, who will need to seriously improve if they are to escape what it is quite a difficult group.

They have Portugal and Ghana to worry about, neither of which will be an easy game for the South American side.

Everybody’s dark horses for the World Cup could be in trouble…

Read next: Gary Neville doubles down on Spain comment despite immediate embarrassment

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Darwin Nunez, kevin doyle, shane long