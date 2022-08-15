Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher react to “crazy” Darwin Nunez red card

A crazy decision from the Liverpool man.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have had their say on Darwin Nunez’ “confusing” red card for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Liverpool drew the game 1-1, but will feel somewhat lucky to leave Anfield with a point after they went down to 10 men with over 30 minutes left in the game.

Nunez, who had missed two big chances earlier in the match, may have let the occasion get the better of him, as he seemingly attempted to instigate an altercation with Palace’s Joachim Andersen.

Nunez backed into Andersen with his head as Liverpool searched for an equaliser, which the Danish defender took issue with. He shoved Nunez, which is when the red card offence occurred.

Nunez headbutted Andersen, which led to the Palace defender going down holding his face. Paul Tierney took no time in taking out his red card and sending the big-money striker off.

Neville and Carragher discussed the incident, with both of them extremely confused as to why Nunez reacted so badly to a seemingly innocuous encounter with Andersen.

A moment of madness from Darwin Núñez and he's shown a straight red card! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YAErzuuUKq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Darwin Nunez red card

Neville said: “It’s a moment of madness. We saw in his first few games he’s combative… That is a proper butt. Not one of the ones where they both their heads together. That’s a proper butt to the under side of the nose. He’ll a learn a lot from that.

Carragher elaborated: “I couldn’t believe what I was watching. Andersen is not doing anything… There are moments of madness, but when the referee is looking at you. I can’t believe he thinks he’s going to get away with that.

“There was no other option for the referee. He couldn’t have had a better view!”

Neville said that he had done things like that in his career, and that Carragher the same, with the former Liverpool man insisting he will be “devastated” in the dressing room.

Read next: Graeme Souness issues challenge Tyrone Mings as war of words intensifies

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Darwin Nunez, Liverpool