Man United missing out on Darwin Nunez is not bad news for the club

Not the end of the world for United fans…

Liverpool are closing in on signing the 22-year-old, and he could well transform Jurgen Klopp’s attack, giving the side exactly what they have been missing.

The Athletic reported on Thursday afternoon that the two parties have agreed personal terms, with a deal now expected to be confirmed sooner rather than later.

When news broke, social media was filled with angry Manchester United fans, furious that they missed out on a top striker.

Darwin Nunez picks Liverpool over Man United

And on the surface, it looks like one of football’s most exciting attacking talents picking Liverpool over their fiercest rivals, which is the case, and it is perfectly understandable.

But it’s not worth United fans being too upset about it, as they have far more pressing issues to deal with over the next few weeks.

Nunez would have been a good signing, but the most important thing United need to fix is their midfield. Spending £80 million on a striker would have been yet another example of bad business by the club.

If United got Nunez, you can rest assured that in six months time when they are beaten comfortably by Liverpool and Manchester City, all of the talk would be that they should have spent big on a defensive midfielder instead.

The only difference is that with Nunez they might have actually scored a goal.

Man United miss out on Darwin Nunez? Not exactly…

It is glaringly obvious that the United midfield needs strengthening, even moreso now that Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are gone.

Declan Rice or Yves Bissouma would be far more important, and if either of them end up going to one of United’s rivals, they have every right to be outraged.

United fans should be piling the pressure on their board to sign a midfielder, preferably a defensive one, instead of being outraged at the Nunez news.

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting on in years, but he’ll still grab a lot of goals next season under Erik ten Hag. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes will chip in too.

For once, United missing out on Nunez could be a sign that they are going to spend their money wisely.

