Darren Randolph set to leave West Ham on loan

The goalkeeper is on the move.

Darren Randolph looks set to leave West Ham on loan, with a move to Aston Villa looking extremely likely.

The Irish goalkeeper has spent the majority of the season on the bench at West Ham, and will probably be doing the same at Villa, given the excellent performances of Emi Martinez.

Martinez has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since he signed for Villa, so Randolph will be going knowing that he is playing second fiddle to the Argentine.

Alex Crook of talkSPORT revealed the news on Monday, though it hasn’t been confirmed by either club yet.

While Randolph is of course unlikely to get a game for Martinez, this is even less likely at West Ham as he finds himself behind both Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski in the pecking order.

Darren Randolph transfer

Randolph may have the current Ireland situation in the back of his mind with this move, though it does seem extremely unlikely that he will get back into Stephen Kenny’s mind any time soon.

He has to deal with the phenomenon of Gavin Bazunu, who picked up Man of the Match in a World Cup qualifier against Serbia towards the end of last year, while Caoimhin Kelleher has impressed for Liverpool when given a chance by Jurgen Klopp.

That is without even mentioning Mark Travers, who is having an extraordinary season with Bournemouth at the top of the Championship.

Despite his lack of gametime at the London club, he has definitely been enjoying his time there, and appears to be a great personality in the dressing room.

Shay Given recently said that he feels Bazunu has the edge over Kelleher, while Randolph has also been a vocal fan of both in the past.

