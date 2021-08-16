Darren Randolph celebrates West Ham win with message to Jesse Lingard

Not subtle at all from the Ireland keeper.

West Ham defeated Newcastle United 4-2 in a really exciting Premier League game on Sunday afternoon, and while Darren Randolph was not involved, he clearly enjoyed the win.

The Hammers came back from being 1-0 down to win the game, thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma and Aaron Cresswell.

The London side picked up where they left off last season with an excellent performance, just a few months after the side impressively qualified for the Europa League.

Darren Randolph’s message to Jesse Lingard

After the game, Randolph took to his Instagram page to celebrate the game, and posted on his Instagram story to say: “Jesse Lingard, I’ll be seeing you soon at Rush Green for training. You know you want to.”

Rush Green is West Ham’s training complex, and we’re not sure Lingard will appreciate being publicly approached by Randolph given he is still very much a United player.

Meanwhile, over on Lingard’s social media channels, he remained silent on what West Ham did this weekend, but was quick to celebrate the incredible performance put in by Manchester United’s midfielders this weekend.

PP x BF 🔥🔥🔥 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 14, 2021

What is happening with Jesse Lingard?

It seemed as though Lingard was definitely going to go to West Ham after his impressive loan spell, but there now seems to be an issue with how both clubs are valuing the 28-year-old.

He did well in pre-season with United, and is definitely wanted by David Moyes’ side, but he recently tested positive for Covid-19, which makes the potential transfer even more complicated.

Feeling much better 💪🏾 thank you for all the messages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ip15HUKdjz — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 8, 2021

Add that to United’s signing of Jadon Sancho, which bumps Lingard even further down the pecking order, and it makes it slightly more likely that he does leave the club.

However, the transfer window closes on 31 August, so if a deal is to be made for the midfielder, both parties are running out of time to do so.

