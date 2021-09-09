Darren Randolph shares nice message with Gavin Bazunu after Ireland performances

A passing of the torch?

Darren Randolph shared a nice message with Gavin Bazunu after the 19-year-old goalkeeper put in a series of impressive displays for the Republic of Ireland.

While the international break, which has now come to an end, was not without its negatives for Stephen Kenny, one undeniable positive was the emergence of Bazunu.

The Manchester City goalkeeper, currently on loan with Portsmouth, already played for Ireland against Luxembourg and Andorra in June of this year, and impressed back then too. But his performances in the last three games have really propelled Bazunu to stardom among Irish football fans.

Gavin Bazunu on meteoric international break

After his incredible performance against Serbia, Bazunu took to Instagram to thank the fans who supported him in the Aviva Stadium.

The former Shamrock Rovers ‘keeper posted: “What an unbelievable experience to play in front of the fans over the last two games. Your incredible support drove us on and kept us believing last night in a really tough game against a strong side. Very honoured to receive the Man of the Match award as well in such a huge game.”

In response to Bazunu’s statement, Randolph, who has served Ireland excellently since 2015, showed he has no issue with the young Dubliner having seemingly taken his spot.

Randolph wrote: “There will be many more Man of the Matches to come Gav! Get that trophy cabinet built now youngster!”

Randolph recently responded to reports that he had retired from international football, by confirming that the only reason he wasn’t in the squad this time around was a lack of fitness and game time.

What’s next for Gavin Bazunu?

Bazunu will now return to Portsmouth in League One, where he is on loan from Manchester City.

Based on his performances this week, Pep Guardiola and Man Cit7 may see the young Irishman as a potential future first-choice goalkeeper for the club.

