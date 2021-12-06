Darren Randolph posts Instagram story to rile up Chelsea fans

Reece James won’t be too pleased with this…

Chelsea took on West Ham on Saturday morning in what was a great game, and a shocking one at that too.

The London derby saw Chelsea top of the league at the time of kick-off, and West Ham in fourth place, after an incredible start to the season for both sides.

Chelsea took the lead thanks to a goal from Thiago Silva before Manuel Lanzini equalised from the penalty spot. Mason Mount quickly put Chelsea ahead with a wondergoal, before Jarod Bowen equalised again in the second half.

A freak goal from Arthur Masuaku won the game for West Ham, ensuring they would finish the weekend in the Champions League places.

Darren Randolph mocks Chelsea

After the game, Ireland international and West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph took to his Instagram to add insult to injury for Chelsea fans.

When Lanzini was stepping up to take a penalty in the first half, Reece James was clearly trying to put the Argentine off. After Lanzini calmly slotted it home, he made it his business to celebrate in James’ face.

Randolph shared a picture on his Instagram of James shouting at Lanzini, then a short video clip of his teammate celebrating in James’ face. Finally, he simply posted a screenshot of the scoreline.

Darren Randolph vs Reece James

While his post may frustrate Chelsea fans and James in particular, West Ham definitely earned their win on Saturday, as their fantastic season shows no sign of slowing down.

This isn’t unlike Randolph, as he often has a bit of fun on his Instagram, clearly enjoying the latter stage of his career.

Extended highlights from the London Stadium can be seen here:

Next up for the Hammers is a Europa League game against Dinamo Zagreb at home on Thursday night.

